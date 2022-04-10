Advertisement

Fostering arts and culture, Downtown Street and Art Fair

Downtown Street and Art Fair
Downtown Street and Art Fair(Caleb Britt)
By Hope Merritt
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 7:38 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Downtown Bryan has actively fostered arts and culture within the last few years and an event that furthered that theme was the Downtown Street and Art Fair, which was hosted by Destination Bryan.

More than 40 regional and international artists and craftsmen gathered to showcase their work to the community. There was also live music and street performances.

Brazos County resident Pixey Mosley enjoyed the event with her husband and dog, Ginger. She said the Downtown Street and Art Fair allowed everyone to experience different types of art.

“It’s the different manifestations of art,” said Mosley. “The textiles, the pottery, really just the variety of what is represented here and all of the neat stuff.”

