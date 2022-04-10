Keeping an eye on a chance for storms through Wednesday

That wind has been something Sunday! Gusts 35-45mph have been clocked since the morning hours, and likely will keep up into the early evening hours. Plenty more wind over the next few days, but the gusts should come down between 25 and 30mph overnight, Monday, and Tuesday. Rounds of rain and thunderstorms are expected across Texas over the next 72 hours, occasionally raising our concerns locally. The Storm Prediction Center has a 1 out of 5 risk for isolated strong storms in place over the Northern and Central Brazos Valley Monday. While it is not ruled out, there may be just enough working against rather than for storm development in or near our area locally. Still, if a storm forms, hail and wind could be concerning for a bit by the late afternoon and early evening hours. Overall severe weather risk seems low, but worth monitoring. A few scattered areas of rain may start the day roaming parts of the southern half of the area.

Tuesday will be the day to keep an eye on as we continue to fine-tune the forecast. This is where the Storm Prediction Center has placed a broad severe weather potential across the eastern half of the state, and a 2 out of 5 risk over the entire Brazos Valley. While the severe risk is not zero, it does seem conditional on storms being able to develop. Initially, activity is expected to fire up along the boundary between humid and dry air, which should be sitting just west of I-35 by late afternoon to early evening. If these storms can survive east of the interstate and tap into our instability expected to be in place, that could lead to strong and severe storms reaching parts of the Brazos Valley around sunset and into the night. All types of severe weather will need to be monitored for, with damaging wind gusts and hail being the main concerns. If the lid can hold, the Brazos Valley may miss out on needed rain, but also on the biggest storms of the day. Another round of active weather will be possible, drifting north to south, across the eastern half of the area (along and east of I-45) Wednesday afternoon and evening. Again, a few storms could be severe with wind and hail being the main concern.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy with an isolated chance for rain or a stray storm. Low: 69. Wind: S 15-20 mph, gusting 25-30 mph.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for rain and thunderstorms. High: 88. Wind: S 15-20, gusting 25-30 mph+.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy. Low: 70. Wind: S 10-20, gusting 25 mph.

Tuesday: Mainly cloudy with a 50% chance for rain and storms by afternoon and evening. Strong/severe storms possible. High: 86. Wind: S 15-25 mph, gusting 30 mph.

