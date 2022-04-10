Multi-day storm chance returns severe weather concerns to Texas

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Storm Prediction Center is once again monitoring the Plains down to Texas for the potential of thunderstorms and severe weather at the start of the new week. Unlike the past few weather events to pass through the Lone Star State, this one will bring the chance of stormy weather over the course of several days. The Brazos Valley is included in the severe weather outlook Monday and Tuesday, however, this potential may be more conditional locally.

MONDAY: Overall Concern - LOW

The Northern and Central Brazos Valley have been included on the south end of the evening’s severe weather potential. The Storm Prediction Center has placed the lowest, 1 out of 5, isolated risk for a strong or severe storm here.

Severe Weather Outlook and a glimpse of forecast radar images for Monday, April 11th (KBTX)

As of Sunday morning, forecast data suggests the cap on the atmosphere -- limiting factor that hinders storm development -- should hold during the afternoon and evening hours. The larger potential for stormy weather is currently expected closer to I-20 and through the Arklatex.

Should a storm overcome the odds and form southwest of the Brazos Valley, it could drift into the area carrying a wind and hail potential during the early evening hours.

TUESDAY: Overall Concern - LOW / MEDIUM

The entire Brazos Valley is currently included in the Storm Prediction Center’s 2 out of 5, scattered risk for a few strong to severe storms. The nature of this potential would likely still be limited to a small portion of the area locally.

Severe Weather Outlook and a glimpse of forecast radar images for Tuesday, April 12th (KBTX)

A sharp dryline -- the difference between dry, desert air and muggy, Gulf air -- is expected to be set up just west of I-35 during the afternoon hours. By early evening, this will likely be the focal point for scattered thunderstorms to develop. Any storm that forms could rapidly become severe with all hazards -- hail, wind, and a few tornadoes -- possible.

Once again the cap -- that limiting factor for storm development -- is expected to be in place over the Brazos Valley. As storms drift east, closer to the area by sunset, it is questionable if they will be able to overcome this and tap into the available instability overhead. If so, the atmosphere is capable of supporting impactful storms, especially for those west of Highway 36. However, if these storms run into a brick wall of sorts just east of I-35, it could turn out to be a quiet night with bigger storms developing and drifting around the Brazos Valley.

While concerns are currently low for severe weather in the Brazos Valley, they are not zero over this 48 hour period. This will be a forecast to check back on and keep up with over the next few days. Wednesday brings a small potential for a few stronger storms east of I-45 as well. All of this is something the PinPoint Weather Team will be updating over the coming days.

