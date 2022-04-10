Thousands in town for Texas A&M’s Family Weekend

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M’s Family Weekend brought thousands into the community from around Texas and many other places. Libby Dagger, Texas A&M’s director of new student & family programs, said people came in from states like Oregon, Illinois and Colorado. She said families from different countries were also present.

“We have thousands of families who come for a variety of events, whether it’s athletics, some of our performing art groups, ring day, there’s so much happening,” Dagger said.

This year, the new student and family programs office partnered with community events like Destination Bryan’s Street & Art Fair to give families the opportunity to better explore Bryan/College Station. Destination Bryan’s tourism events coordinator, Amanda Driewer, said 4,000-5,000 people attended the event.

“We’re really happy to be able to provide this art fair as another resource and something to do, pull people into the community, get to experience downtown Bryan and everything it has to offer, not only our artists but all of our businesses as well,” Driewer said.

Family Weekend events were also held at places including The Warehouse at C.C. Creations, Jones Crossing, the Lincoln Recreation Center and Century Square. Along with showcasing many places around the Brazos Valley, Dagger believes families get a better picture of the opportunities and outlets afforded to their children.

“Families get to know that there’s so much more than just campus here,” Dagger said. “They get to really get a sense for where their students are living and what opportunities they have here.”

Aggie parent Anna Herrera traveled from Houston to be a part of Family Weekend and can attest to how the Brazos Valley has impacted her daughter. It’s been a bittersweet weekend for the parent as her daughter graduates this year.

“I’m sure she’s a little sad to leave, but it’s understandable because you fall in love with it by the fourth year,” Herrera said.

