Aggie Dance Team wins College Classic National Championship

Aggie dance team during the NIT Championship game at Madison Square Garden.
Aggie dance team during the NIT Championship game at Madison Square Garden.(Tyler Shaw)
By Evan Roberts / Texas A&M Athletic Communications
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ORLANDO, Florida -- The Aggie Dance Team captured the College Classic DIA Team Performance National Championship over the weekend at the Orange County Convention Center.

“I am just so proud of this team,” head coach Amy Liefer said. “Winning another national championship for our team performance and getting second place in jazz among some incredible teams is a huge accomplishment for our second year competing. They worked incredibly hard on their performances in prelims on Saturday and finals on Sunday to perform their absolute best in finals and they did exactly that. They could not have performed better or given any more on Sunday. The teams we beat and were placed among have been competing and winning for over 10 years so to be able to rank among them and beat them is something to be extremely proud of!”

The Aggies registered a score of 88.42 in the final round of the team performance, besting Eastern Michigan’s 87.68 and Toledo’s 82.63.

In the jazz competition, A&M placed second with a score of 91.24. Arizona State won with a score of 93.02, while Purdue (90.22), Kansas State (90.00) and Western Kentucky (89.20) rounded out the top five in the 12-team field.

For more information on the Aggie Dance Team, follow them on Twitter (@AggieDanceTeam) and Instagram (@aggiedanceteam).

