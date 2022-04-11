Aggie Dance Team wins College Classic National Championship

ORLANDO, Florida -- The Aggie Dance Team captured the College Classic DIA Team Performance National Championship over the weekend at the Orange County Convention Center.

“I am just so proud of this team,” head coach Amy Liefer said. “Winning another national championship for our team performance and getting second place in jazz among some incredible teams is a huge accomplishment for our second year competing. They worked incredibly hard on their performances in prelims on Saturday and finals on Sunday to perform their absolute best in finals and they did exactly that. They could not have performed better or given any more on Sunday. The teams we beat and were placed among have been competing and winning for over 10 years so to be able to rank among them and beat them is something to be extremely proud of!”

The Aggies registered a score of 88.42 in the final round of the team performance, besting Eastern Michigan’s 87.68 and Toledo’s 82.63.

In the jazz competition, A&M placed second with a score of 91.24. Arizona State won with a score of 93.02, while Purdue (90.22), Kansas State (90.00) and Western Kentucky (89.20) rounded out the top five in the 12-team field.

