Aggie WR Chapman enters transfer portal

Texas A&M receiver Caleb Chapman suffered a leg injury in the Aggies' win over Florida.
Texas A&M receiver Caleb Chapman suffered a leg injury in the Aggies' win over Florida.
By Tyler Shaw
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M wide receiver Caleb Chapman has entered the transfer portal, joining Demond Demas as Aggie receivers who are transferring from A&M this year.

Chapman struggled to stay healthy during his time with the Maroon and White. He was a hero during Texas A&M’s victory over #4 Florida in 2020. Chapman caught a 51-yard touchdown pass which tied the game 38-38 in the 4th quarter, but the Aggie hurt his leg on that play which sidelined him for the rest of the 2020 season.

In 2021, the Junior played in six games and made two starts. He totaled 91 yards on four catches.

Chapman posted the following photo on his social media accounts:

