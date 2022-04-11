Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week: Tito

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Tito is our Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week. He’s a Domestic Shorthair/Mix.

This adorable kitty impressed everyone at KBTX with how calm he was while waiting for his segment. Tito loves to purr and get scratches.

Watch the video to learn more.

Fill out an adoption application here.

Aggieland Humane is located at 5359 Leonard Road in Bryan. They’re open Monday through Friday from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Saturday from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Take a look at the other adorable pets available for adoption here.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.