Advertisement

Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week: Tito

This sweet, calm cat is looking for a home
By Megan Calongne
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Tito is our Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week. He’s a Domestic Shorthair/Mix.

This adorable kitty impressed everyone at KBTX with how calm he was while waiting for his segment. Tito loves to purr and get scratches.

Watch the video to learn more.

Fill out an adoption application here.

Aggieland Humane is located at 5359 Leonard Road in Bryan. They’re open Monday through Friday from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Saturday from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Take a look at the other adorable pets available for adoption here.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas A&M Police say a patrol officer responding to help another officer in the area of...
A&M student injured after being struck by police vehicle on Northgate
Firefighters from College Station and Bryan battled a large fire Saturday night at the Sundance...
College Station firefighters release new details of large apartment fire
"Unfortunately, reopening Chicken Oil Company will not be a quick or easy process and we will...
Chicken Oil Co. announces it is “closed indefinitely” following fire
Public & Main announced Sunday was its final day. Something else is in the works for the...
New plans are in the works for Public & Main building
College Station Fire
Firefighters respond to apartment fire in College Station

Latest News

Pet of The Week - Sugar
Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week: Sugar
Boomer is back as our Pet of the Week. He's hopeful he'll find a forever home very soon.
Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week: Boomer
Venus is our Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week for March 18, 2022.
Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week: Venus
Milo is our Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week for March 11, 2022.
Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week: Milo