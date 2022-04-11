Advertisement

Bed recalled after 79-year-old woman died

The beds were sold online at Wayfair.com, Costco.com, Cymax.com and Amazon.com.
By Debra Dolan
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 9:39 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
(Gray News) – Bestar has issued a recall for several models of its beds after a 79-year-old woman died and dozens of others reported injuries.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, the woman died in July 2018, after a Bestar wall bed fell on her, injuring her spine.

The company received reports of 60 additional incidents resulting in bruising and other injuries from the wall beds detaching and hitting people, CPSC said.

The recall includes the following full and queen wall beds that were sold from June 2014 through March 2022:

  • Nebula
  • PUR
  • Versatile
  • Edge
  • Cielo
  • Audrea
  • Lumina
  • Orion
  • Novello

The beds were sold online at Wayfair.com, Costco.com, Cymax.com and Amazon.com.

Bestar is contacting all known purchasers directly, and consumers are advised to stop using the recalled wall beds immediately.

People with the recalled beds are entitled to a free inspection, according to CPSC.

If the bed requires reinstallation, Bestar will reimburse for those costs in a range from $170-$207 for Above Top Shelf wall beds or $338-$414 for Below Top Shelf wall beds.

