Bennett named to Haskins Award Watch List

COLUMBUS, Georgia -- Texas A&M men’s golfer Sam Bennett was named to the Spring Fred Haskins Award Watch List presented by Stifel, which is presently annually to the most outstanding men’s college golfer, as voted on by players, coaches and media members. Past winners of the Haskins Award include Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson and Ben Crenshaw.

Bennett earned his fourth-career victory after winning the Louisiana Classics at 18-under, which is the lowest score by an Aggie in relation to par in school history. He has placed inside the top three in five of the seven tournaments he has played in this season and holds a stroke average of 69.48.

The Madisonville, Texas, native has shot par-or-better in 17 of his 21 rounds. He currently ranks No. 2 in the PGA TOUR University Velocity Global Rankings and No. 3 in the Golfstat individual rankings.

The Aggies return to action April 20-24 for the SEC Championship held at Sea Island Golf Club in St. Simons Island, Georgia.

