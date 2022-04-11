Advertisement

Boys & Girls Club of the Brazos Valley host annual Legends & Lettermans golf tournament

(Conner Beene)
By Conner Beene
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 12:58 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Miramont Country Club was filled with community members and Aggie greats as the Boys and Girls Club of the Brazos Valley hosted their annual Legends and Letterman golf tournament. This is the club’s 31st year of hosting the tournament and it’s the largest annual fundraising event that they have.

Former Texas A&M running back Trayveon Williams was already in town for the Maroon & White game but said he couldn’t pass up the opportunity to support a great cause.

“I love giving back. I love affecting other people’s lives and any opportunity you can do that. So this is just an opportunity to allow the Boys & Girls Club to help them propel what they’re doing,” said Williams.

Shoutout to Aggie football great Trayveon Williams for not only playing in the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Brazos Valley...

Posted by Conner Beene KBTX on Monday, April 11, 2022

The club was excited that so many people wanted to participate this year. Legends & Letterman president Tim Palvas said that they actually sold out weeks before the event.

“We sold out on teams this year. Actually we over sold on teams this year which is great. But we really are glad to have everybody back. Everybody’s comfortable about coming out and enjoying the beautiful weather here,” said Palvas.

Proceeds that were made from the event will go to the Boys and Girls Club to help them launch athletic programs and other activities.

