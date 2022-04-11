Chicken Oil Co. announces it is “closed indefinitely” following fire

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The owners of The Chicken Oil Company shared some bad news for its fans Sunday, announcing that the restaurant will be closed indefinitely following the fire one week ago that caused significant damage.

“Unfortunately, reopening Chicken Oil Company will not be a quick or easy process and we will be closed indefinitely. We are doing everything that we can to be back as soon as we can. There are still a lot of unknowns, and we are taking things one day at a time,” the restaurant announced on Facebook.

Last week fire investigators said the fire appeared to have started outdoors at an ashtray.

“Without the hard work of both Bryan and College Station Fire Departments, the damage would have been insurmountable. They were on scene and had the fire contained in a matter of minutes. This has given us the chance to save many of the antiques, signs, décor, and memorabilia,” the restaurant said.

