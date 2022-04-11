Advertisement

Chicken Oil Co. announces it is “closed indefinitely” following fire

The restaurant shared new video Sunday showing the extent of fire damage inside the building.
"Unfortunately, reopening Chicken Oil Company will not be a quick or easy process and we will be closed indefinitely," the company announced Sunday, one week after the fire.(KBTX)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Apr. 10, 2022 at 7:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The owners of The Chicken Oil Company shared some bad news for its fans Sunday, announcing that the restaurant will be closed indefinitely following the fire one week ago that caused significant damage.

“Unfortunately, reopening Chicken Oil Company will not be a quick or easy process and we will be closed indefinitely. We are doing everything that we can to be back as soon as we can. There are still a lot of unknowns, and we are taking things one day at a time,” the restaurant announced on Facebook.

Last week fire investigators said the fire appeared to have started outdoors at an ashtray.

“Without the hard work of both Bryan and College Station Fire Departments, the damage would have been insurmountable. They were on scene and had the fire contained in a matter of minutes. This has given us the chance to save many of the antiques, signs, décor, and memorabilia,” the restaurant said.

The full statement from the business can be found here on Facebook along with a new video showing the extent of the damage on the inside. You can also watch the video that is embedded below on this page.

