Conditional potential for impactful, severe storms Tuesday evening

By Shel Winkley
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 6:09 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
The atmosphere over the Brazos Valley certainly will be capable of strong/severe storms over the next 24-48 hours...the question is, will we tap into that instability? Likely any severe weather should remain in Eastern Oklahoma and Arkansas into the overnight hours. While an isolated storm is not ruled out locally, the overall odds do seem extremely low. We should sleep quietly with gusty winds blowing upwards of 25mph and lows only falling to the low 70s by sunrise Tuesday.

Tuesday is a tricky day when it comes to if, when, and how storms could impact the Brazos Valley. Again, it is a day where if storms develop, they will be significant and likely severe at times, but there may be more working against those evening storms developing than for. It will come down to a disturbance running out of Mexico around sunrise, arriving in the Brazos Valley between late morning and mid-afternoon. That should place scattered passing, gusty showers to a few rumbles of thunder moving west to east across the area between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. These showers may kick up wind gusts 35-45mph. As this round of activity exits, it could force the air over us to sink, clearing clouds and bringing an abundance of sunshine to end the day. If that sinking air can negate new storm development near I-35 between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m., great! If it cannot though, storms will likely quickly become severe before drifting through our area between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m. This outcome could bring all types of severe weather, including a few instances of large hail and a couple tornado concerns. Again, the severe weather risk is conditional but not zero. A day to monitor the small details & keep up with what is happening outside throughout the day.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy. Low: 71. Wind: SSE 10-15, gusting 25 mph.

Tuesday: Mainly cloudy with a 50% chance for rain and storms by afternoon and evening. Strong/severe storms possible. High: 86. Wind: S 15-25 mph, gusting 30+ mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for rain and thunderstorms before 10 p.m. Low: 70. Wind: S 15-20 mph, gusting 25-30 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for rain and thunderstorms, mainly east of the Navasota River. High: 91. Wind: W 15-25.

