CSHS Baseball is hosting a profit share Monday night at Walk-On’s

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - What’s better than not cooking and supporting a very worthy cause at the same time? Not much! That’s why we’re excited to share the College Station High School Baseball Team is holding a profit share event Monday night at the Walk-On’s restaurant from 5:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

The fundraiser is for Vs. Cancer, a nonprofit fundraising campaign under the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation.

If you’re supporting this cause by the Cougars, be sure to mention the profit share to your server at the restaurant.

Vs. Cancer empowers any sports team, any athlete, and any community to help kids with cancer.

As a signature fundraising campaign of the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation, proceeds are split between child life programs in local hospitals and national pediatric brain tumor research.

