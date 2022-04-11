Doubleheader at Houston rescheduled for May 4

HOUSTON -- The Texas A&M softball team’s doubleheader that was postponed at Houston on March 30 has been rescheduled for Wednesday, May 4.

The first game of the twin bill is slated for 3 p.m. with the second game to follow at approximately 5:30 p.m.

To learn more about Texas A&M softball, log on to 12thMan.com or follow @AggieSoftball on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

