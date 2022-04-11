MSC FISH host annual Kyle Field Day of Service event

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Memorial Student Center Freshmen in Service and Hosting (MSC FISH) held its annual Kyle Field Day event Sunday.

The event featured several service organizations that set up booths inside the concourse at Kyle Field. Each booth allows attendees to spend a few moments contributing to a community project they’re working on.

Events organizers say the booths are designed to show students that they can make a difference in a short amount of time.

“It allows students to see that there are so many ways they can serve and that they can help the community and that they can really do it like within five minutes like any little aspect can help anyone,” said Kendall McPherson, MSC FISH eKyle Field Day Executive Director. “So this is just a chance for them to help as many people as they can and just to give e back to the community that they live in.”

Non-profits represented this year include the student chapters of the Salvation Army, Aggie for Limbs, The 12th Can, Good Shepherd Rehabilitation Network, The Voom Foundation, Grammy’s Cookie Convoy, and more.

