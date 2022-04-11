Advertisement

New plans are in the works for Public & Main building

Public & Main announced Sunday was its final day.
Public & Main announced Sunday was its final day. Something else is in the works for the...
Public & Main announced Sunday was its final day. Something else is in the works for the location and details will be shared in the near future.(KBTX)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Apr. 10, 2022 at 9:24 PM CDT
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - There are some changes coming soon to a popular restaurant and entertainment venue.

Public & Main announced Sunday was its final day.

Owner Andreas Dallis tells News 3′s Rusty Surette the company is working on new ventures and will be able to share more details soon.

So-Fly Hot Chicken will open at a new standalone location, said Dallis.

Public & Main opened in July 2020 in place of Cafe Eccell.

