New plans are in the works for Public & Main building

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - There are some changes coming soon to a popular restaurant and entertainment venue.

Public & Main announced Sunday was its final day.

Owner Andreas Dallis tells News 3′s Rusty Surette the company is working on new ventures and will be able to share more details soon.

So-Fly Hot Chicken will open at a new standalone location, said Dallis.

Public & Main opened in July 2020 in place of Cafe Eccell.

