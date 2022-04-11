No. 24 Texas A&M Men’s Tennis Defeats Ole Miss and UTRGV in Home Finale

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The No. 24 Texas A&M men’s tennis team defeated Ole Miss, 6-1, and UTRGV, 6-1, Sunday to wrap up the 2022 home schedule at the Mitchell Tennis Center. The Aggies improved to 21-10 on the season and 7-3 in league play while the Rebels fell to 12-11 this spring and 2-8 in conference matches and the Vaqueros moved to 5-16 on the year.

The Maroon & White opened the day by capturing the doubles point through wins on courts one and three. No. 61 Noah Schachter and Kenner Taylor trampled No. 17 Finn Reynolds and Lukas Engelhardt, 6-2, on the top court to secure the A&M duo’s highest ranked win as a pair. Moments later, A&M’s Austin Abbrat and Stefan Storch secured a 6-4 decision against Jan Hallquist Lithen and Nikola Slavic to secure the doubles point.

The Aggies maintained much of the momentum in singles action as they accrued four-of-six first sets. Raphael Perot was the first player off the court by way of a 6-3, 7-5 victory over Reynolds on court two pushing A&M ahead 2-0. No. 104 Guido Marson made quick work of Hallquist Lithen in court three, winning 6-1, 7-5 to push the Aggies ahead 3-0.

Freshman Giulio Perego clinched the win for the Aggies with a 2-6, 6-3, 6-3 win over Engelhardt on court four. The A&M freshman improved to 9-1 against league foes and secured his team-leading fourth clinch victory of the season.

After the team result was secured, No. 80 Schachter topped No. 32 Slavic on the top court and Luke Casper defeated Jakob Cadonau on court six.

In the nightcap, A&M swept all three doubles matches to march ahead of UTRGV 1-0. Taylor and Anish Sriniketh defeated George Hutchings and Misha Kvantaliani 6-4 on the top court. Mathis Bondaz and Perot bested Sam Whitehead and Chris Lawrence, 6-4, on court three followed by a 7-6(3) win by Storch and Rahul Dhokia on court two.

Abbrat raced through a 6-0, 6-0 win on court six over Michael Davis to push A&M ahead of the Vaqueros 2-0. Pierce Rollins posted a 6-1, 6-1 result over Whitehead on court three followed by the match clincher by Dhokia 6-1, 6-2 over Lawrence on court five. After the Aggies secured the team win, Storch and Sriniketh added singles wins.

UP NEXT

The Aggies wrap up the regular season on the road at No. 9 South Carolina on Friday and at No. 3 Florida on Sunday.

FOLLOW THE AGGIES

Visit 12thMan.com for more information on Texas A&M men’s tennis. Aggie fans can also keep up to date with the A&M men’s tennis team on Facebook or on Twitter by following @AggieMTEN.

QUOTES

Steve Denton, Texas A&M Head Coach

On the Ole Miss match…

“I was real pleased with how we came out in the doubles against Ole Miss. I think that was a big point against them because they are good doubles team. Obviously, the conditions were horrendous for both sides and our guys handled it pretty well. It was not great tennis out there, but our team did what they could in the conditions.”

On the UTRGV match…

“UTRGV was a very spirited group and we had a tight doubles on all three lines. The highlight of the of the match was seeing Anish [Sriniketh] on senior day getting to play number one and playing well against a very good player. I was pleased with his effort and all that he has done for Texas A&M tennis. He continues to be a great leader and exemplifies what it means to be a student-athlete and a good teammate. I was happy to see him come through and play at that level, on that stage. It meant a lot to him and I know the guys rallied around him and were excited for him.”

RESULTS

Ole Miss vs Texas A&M

4/9/2022 at BCS, TX

(Mitchell Tennis Center)

#24 Texas A&M 6, Ole Miss 1

Singles competition

1. #80 Noah Schachter (TAMU) def. #32 Nikola Slavic (OM) 6-3, 2-6, 6-2

2. Raphael Perot (TAMU) def. Finn Reynolds (OM) 6-3, 7-5

3. #104 Guido Marson (TAMU) def. J. Hallquist Lithen (OM) 6-1, 7-5

4. Giulio Perego (TAMU) def. Lukas Engelhardt (OM) 2-6, 6-3, 6-3

5. Simon Junk (OM) def. Matthis Ross (TAMU) 7-6 (7-3), 4-6, 1-0 (10-8)

6. Luke Casper (TAMU) def. Jakob Cadonau (OM) 6-2, 4-6, 6-1

Doubles competition

1. #61 Noah Schachter/Kenner Taylor (TAMU) def. #17 Finn Reynolds/Lukas Engelhardt (OM) 6-2

2. Pierce Rollins/Giulio Perego (TAMU) vs. Simon Junk/Jan Soren Hain (OM) 4-5, unfinished

3. Stefan Storch/Austin Abbrat (TAMU) def. J. Hallquist Lithen/Nikola Slavic (OM) 6-4

Match Notes:

Ole Miss 12-11, 2-8

Texas A&M 20-10, 7-3; National ranking #24

Order of finish: Doubles (1,3); Singles (2,3,4,1,6,5)

UT Rio Grande Valley vs Texas A&M

4/10/2022 at BCS, TX

(Mitchell Tennis Center)

#24 Texas A&M 6, UT Rio Grande Valley 1

Singles competition

1. Anish Sriniketh (TAMU) def. Misha Kvantaliani (UTRGV) 6-4, 7-6 (9-7)

2. Carlo Izurieta (UTRGV) def. Mathis Bondaz (TAMU) 4-6, 7-5, 1-0 (10-6)

3. Pierce Rollins (TAMU) def. Sam Whitehead (UTRGV) 6-1, 6-1

4. Stefan Storch (TAMU) def. Alberto Mello (UTRGV) 6-1, 6-3

5. Rahul Dhokia (TAMU) def. Chris Lawrance (UTRGV) 6-1, 6-2

6. Austin Abbrat (TAMU) def. Michael Davis (UTRGV) 6-0, 6-0

Doubles competition

1. Anish Sriniketh/Kenner Taylor (TAMU) def. George Hutchings/Misha Kvantaliani (UTRGV) 6-4

2. Rahul Dhokia/Stefan Storch (TAMU) def. Alberto Mello/Carlo Izurieta (UTRGV) 7-6 (7-3)

3. Mathis Bondaz/Raphael Perot (TAMU) def. Sam Whitehead/Chris Lawrance (UTRGV) 6-4

Match Notes:

UT Rio Grande Valley 5-16

Texas A&M 21-10; National ranking #24

Order of finish: Doubles (1,3,2); Singles (6,3,5,4,1,2)