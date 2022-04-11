Normangee Police Chief injured in Harris County crash while on off-duty job

NORMANGEE, Texas (KBTX) - Normangee Police Chief Larry Bush is recovering after his vehicle was crashed into while working an off-duty job in Harris County over the weekend.

Harris County officials say Bush was injured after a vehicle struck him head-on while he was parked for a road closure in an HOV lane on the Katy Freeway. Bush’s vehicle was parked backwards to block drivers.

Adam Matthew Sterle, 31, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a motor vehicle.

Bush was taken to Memorial Hermann where he was treated for several broken bones and needed stiches. He is expected to be released soon.

Normangee City Staff say it will be several weeks before he’s able to return to work.

