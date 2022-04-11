Sam Rayburn Intermediate celebrates beloved teacher’s legacy after 14 month battle with cancer

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Sam Rayburn Intermediate teacher Lindy Danford passed away last week after a 14 month battle with cancer. While students, teachers and her family are heartbroken over her passing, Mrs. Danford leaves behind a legacy of infectious laughter, radiant smiles, compassion and understanding for her students.

Danford was a mom of three, a wife, a daughter, and a loving friend to many, her fellow teachers said. Her passion for teaching and helping others was undeniable, and it’s evident in the students left grieving for their teacher.

Lanadreia, a 6th grader at the school, was devastated when she found out her favorite teacher was gone.

”I walked out of the classroom and started crying,” the student said. “It made me think about her smile.”

Mrs. Danford taught students to become strong and confident leaders, but Lanadreia said her teacher would go beyond the classroom and could be counted on for words of encouragement and life advice.

“She was special. It made me feel good because it was a teacher that was helping me with stuff... knowing what I’m going through,” said Lanadreia. “I didn’t get to say goodbye, but I know I’m going to see her again.”

Sam Rayburn Principal Becky RyBerg said Danford’s students started making cards, small paper flowers, writing their vocabulary words and decorating her classroom with sweet messages and drawings after learning of her death.

“I don’t think we yet feel her not being here because the children are still talking about her and people are still talking,” said RyBerg. “She was so powerful it’s hard to imagine she was, or she is, not going to be here with us.”

Both Lanadreia and RyBerg agree that Mrs. Danford’s legacy will never be forgotten, or replaced, at Sam Rayburn Intermediate School.

”I don’t think anyone’s ever going to fill her shoes, nobody can ever replace her,” Ryberg said.

Now, her students and those who loved her will carry on her legacy of unexpected kindnesses and overflowing joy, but when they feel out of control or their anger bubbling up they’ll stop, take some deep breaths just as they were taught and remember the smiling face that would greet them in the hallway each day.

The intermediate school created a GoFundMe to help Danford’s family with funeral expenses.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.