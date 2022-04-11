Suddenlink customers, company leaders react to transition to Optimum

COLLEGE STAITON, Texas (KBTX) - Suddenlink is getting a new name and more after Altice USA announced changes to the internet provider. The switch will affect Suddenlink customers who use their TV, Phone and internet services.

They’re moving to Optimum, the provider brand they use in other states so everything will be under one brand.

Altice USA says they plan to build a 100% fiber network into the market, add a second retail store and invest more than $500 million in Texas in the next four years.

“Hopefully it will come out the way it has been presented,” said Srinivasa Sunkari, a longtime Suddenlink user in College Station.

He and his wife rely on the internet when they work from home.

“High speed internet access is very critical for our household. My wife and I we both work from home. My wife works from home a lot,” Sunkari said.

He and other Suddenlink customers hope the customer service experience will improve.

“When the service works the service works really well but when it breaks down the tech support and the customer support is atrocious,” said Sunkari.

MetroNet and Frontier have already started building their own fiber networks in the market.

“I’m hoping this means Suddenlink is seeing that competition is coming so they’re going to step up their game,” said Lindsey Hartt, a Suddenlink customer from Bryan.

“We’re confident that the service delivery and our network investments will speak for themselves,” said Matt Marino, Altice USA Executive Vice President, Consumer Services.

After the move to switch names was reported last week, viewers asked if a switch to Optimum might come with more “optimal” customer service. Marino said they’re working on the customer service experience.

“We acknowledge that sometimes there have been pain points with service and we want to do the right thing and make the changes to ensure that those things are in our past,” said Marino. “We have a roadmap to provide the best in-class network that exists in the country and a roadmap to provide service quality that will exceed their expectations.”

The full transition to Optimum will happen later this year.

Company officials told us Monday consumers won’t see an increase in prices from the switch. They expect construction of the new fiber service to start mid year.

The City of Bryan says MetroNet has started construction of their fiber network in eight neighborhoods. Frontier is working on construction on Bryan’s east side and in College Station for their new fiber network.

