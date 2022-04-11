Advertisement

This week's First Responder Salute goes to Jimmie Rosier.

By Cliff Wallace
Updated: 1 hour ago
This week’s First Responder Salute goes to Jimmie Rosier, a lieutenant with the Bryan Fire Department.

Jimmie is a Navy Veteran and has always been a hero to his family and friends, and is a positive influence and mentor for those starting out in firefighting. In his free time he loves spending time with his family, grilling, hockey and woodwork.

We salute this week’s First Responder Jimmie Rosier.

The First Responders Salute is sponsored by Waltman & Grisham.

