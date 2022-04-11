Toddler dies after going down waterfall in North Carolina

JACKSON COUNTY, N.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - A 3-year-old child has died after falling down a waterfall Sunday evening, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they received reports at 5:50 p.m. that the child, who was visiting Whitewater Falls with her family, had been swept away in the water at the top of the falls and had been carried by the current.

Emergency responders from Jackson, Transylvania, Haywood, Henderson,and Oconee counties were dispatched to the falls to rescue the child, WHNS reported.

Just before nightfall, the 3-year-old little girl was found dead and entrapped in an area of the waterfall. Her body was recovered around 1 a.m. Monday.

The child has been identified as Nevaeh Jade Newswanger, 3, of Pennsylvania. Her family had been living in Oconee County while working in the area.

“First and foremost our prayers are with the Newswanger family as they grieve the loss of this precious young child,” said Jackson County Sheriff Chip Hall. “With the onset of spring weather, we need to be reminded of the dangers associated with many scenic areas of the region such as waterfalls.”

Hall reminded people to view the falls from a safe distance from a designated viewing area, following safety precautions.

Copyright 2022 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.