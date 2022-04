BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Well done to everyone who participated in the Great Bowen Elementary Bake-Off.

The bobcats put on their chef hats and learned how much fun you can have in the kitchen! They worked on creating cookbooks, conducted “science in the kitchen” experiments, and learned new recipes.

