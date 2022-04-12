Amazon, Books and a Blanket partner for ‘Reading Day’ at Forest Ridge Elementary

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Forest Ridge Elementary Head Start class hosted their annual ‘Reading Day’ Tuesday. Books and a Blanket, a local nonprofit that promotes literacy, has sponsored the event for years but this year Amazon reached out to add to the number of books given to the students.

President of Books and a Blanket, Harper Cunningham, said getting into reading at such a young age is what their organization is all about. The school’s program is filled with 3 and 4-year-olds, the perfect age to start a lifelong love of reading.

“We wanted to make sure all the kids have books of their own because for us that started at about this age, " Cunningham said. Harper and her sister Maggie started the nonprofit in 2012.

The young students greeted the Amazon truck with decorated signs, music and bubbles to show their appreciation. They then go to go inside the truck to pick out their own book and quilt to keep. Teachers, parents and students gathered in the library for a reading program afterwards.

“It’s really special to see the parents read with them and for the kids to pick out books at such an early age,” said Cunningham. “I really think they will remember this experience when they are older. That’s the goal.”

Amazon donated more than $5,000 worth of books to the Head Start class at Forest Ridge. Cunningham said when they received the offer from Amazon to partner, she was shocked. She had never thought Books and a Blanket would be large enough for Amazon to notice.

Daniel Martin, Amazon Spokesperson, came from Dallas to deliver the books to the students. He said Amazon is always looking for ways to be involved in the community.

“Literacy and education, that’s something very near and dear to our hearts. You know we started out selling books,” Martin said.

Amazon is trying to help lay the foundations to give students the resources they need to better their lives, according to Martin. He said they are actively looking for partners across the state of Texas.

“Books and a Blanket is one of those, they have such a unique mission and one that we admire greatly. We are just honored to be able to partner with them,” said Martin.

