Be Remarkable: Lauren Wolfe is helping other moms with Fit 4 Mom group

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A local mom is supporting others by providing fitness classes and a place to network at every stage of motherhood.

It’s called Fit 4 Mom. The owner is Lauren Wolfe, a mom of two.

“Fit 4 Mom is a passion of mine. We’re a group of women who believe in wellness and believe in empowering ourselves to be great examples for our children,” said Wolfe.

The organization is a prenatal and postnatal fitness program, providing fitness classes and a network of moms to support every stage of motherhood.

From pregnancy, through postpartum and beyond, Wolfe says the goal of this form of mommy therapy is to strengthen the body, mind, and spirit.

“Becoming a mom changes you for the better, but we also believe that just because you become a mom doesn’t mean that you have to be completely selfless and lose your identity,” said Wolfe, who is also a coordinator of a group called MOPS or Mothers of Preschoolers at First Baptist Church Bryan. Her dedication and passion put into these programs are why she was nominated by her husband.

“When she got involved with Fit 4Mom and got involved with Mops, I realized not only how much of an impact it was having on her, but an impact it was having on many others. So, having seen Be Remarkable, I was watching it one day and thought to myself, I’m married to somebody that’s remarkable, and the community should know about her,” said husband Kevin Wolfe.

All this is why KBTX and Daniel Stark Injury Lawyers are proud to present Lauren Wolfe with this week’s Be Remarkable award.

