Brazos County A&M Club prepares to hosts Muster

By Fallon Appleton
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 12:07 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County A&M Club welcomes Texas A&M former students across Bryan-College Station to gather on April 21 for Muster, one of Texas A&M’s most sacred traditions.

Muster is a time of fellowship for Aggies and allows them to honor the past, present and future.

According to Allan Riggs, Brazos County A&M Club President-Elect and Muster Chair, the Brazos County A&M Club’s Muster is the largest for an A&M club, outside of the Muster held on Texas A&M’s campus.

“Many people are unaware that we actually have a separate Muster here in Brazos County in addition to the campus Muster,” said Riggs. “The campus Muster is available to students, alumni of the 50-year reunion, and invited guests.”

“If someone wants to attend Muster here locally, we are the option for that and we take that responsibility seriously,” said Riggs.

Along with dinner and a roll call, Admiral Brett P. Giroir, M.D, the16th Assistant Secretary for Health at the US Department of Health and Human Services, will be the keynote speaker for the A&M club. Giroir is known for his work in the Trump administration and on the White House Coronavirus Task Force.

The event is at the Brazos County Expo and will start at 5:30 p.m. with dinner being served at 6 p.m.

Click here to purchase tickets.

