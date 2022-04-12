College Station looking for input as they enter phase 3 of Fun For All playground

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Fun For All Playground has features you wouldn’t find at a neighborhood park, including wheelchair-accessible swings, ramps, and a splash pad.

Lisa Aldrich, the Fun For All publicity director, said they hope to only improve the playground in this phase but need the communities to help to know what it is they need.

“Our primary focus is that the disabled kids and adults can be around and socialize with others and not just be on the sidelines watching,” Aldrich said. “This is not just a regular old playground. We need to be sure that as we proceed, that we make sure these are things that everyone can enjoy.”

Aldrich said this is not just for kids, but for parents and grandparents to enjoy.

Courtney Burton takes her baby daughter to the park often and has watched people of all ages have a blast on the playground equipment.

“I think it’s really suitable for kids of all ages and there’s just a lot to do. I think it’s set for kids anywhere from itty bitty babies all the way up to adults. I see a lot of families out here though, so I think a lot of people like this area over here,” Burton said.

Her favorite part is how safe she feels in the park. Burton said the fence makes her feel better bringing her daughter to the park. In order to improve the park, Burton said her ideas include more lighting and evening security.

Aldrich said ideas from the city include sensory areas, quiet areas, and a fishing pier. Click here to fill out the city survey.

