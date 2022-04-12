Conditional severe risk continues Tuesday afternoon into evening

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Storm Prediction Center has a 2 out of 5 risk for the possibility of severe weather in the Brazos Valley Tuesday evening. While this is not an absolute chance locally, any storm that does manage to become established and drift into the area has the potential to be exceptionally significant.

STORM PREDICTION CENTER RISK

As of Tuesday morning, the agency has the entire Brazos Valley listed under a “scattered” risk for severe weather (shown in yellow below) Tuesday. This means that widespread severe weather is not anticipated, but any storms that do become severe could be intense in an isolated manner.

Afternoon/evening storms may form in the area before the sun sets Tuesday (KBTX)

A higher 3 out 5 risk has been noted across a northwestern sliver of the area, including Milam, Robertson, and portions of a few other counties. Any storms that develop here are expected to have the potential to become severe rapidly and could produce all hazards of severe weather.

IMPACTS / HAZARDS

Should a severe storm impact the Brazos Valley, all types of severe weather will need to be monitored. Forecast data suggests the atmosphere can support a storm capable of the following:

Damaging wind gusts in excess of 60-75mph

Hail up to the size of a golf ball or larger

A few tornado concerns. A strong tornado is not ruled out in the most intense case

A conditional severe risk exists for Tuesday afternoon into the evening across most of the Brazos Valley, especially north and west. (KBTX)

We want to reiterate that this is far from a guarantee that we will see severe weather today / this evening. The biggest risk for severe weather remains in the 3/5 area, specifically along and north of Highway 21, but more so along the I-35 corridor west of the area.

TIMING

Scattered showers and a few (likely) non-severe rumbles of thunder will be possible in the Brazos Valley as early as 11 a.m. to midday. Any storm that will need to be monitored for severe capabilities would likely occur between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m.

WHAT COULD KEEP SEVERE WEATHER FROM REACHING THE BRAZOS VALLEY?

A disturbance running northeast out of Mexico is expected to reach the area by midday through the early afternoon hours. That should place scattered passing, gusty showers to a few rumbles of thunder moving west to east across the area between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. These showers may kick up wind gusts 35-45mph. As this round of activity exits, it could force the air over us to sink, clearing clouds and bringing an abundance of sunshine to end the day. If that sinking air can negate new storm development near I-35 between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m., great! We have a chance of staying away from severe weather throughout the evening. If it cannot though, storms will likely quickly become severe along I-35 before migrating east. This is the outcome that could bring all types of severe weather.

Again, the severe weather risk is conditional but not zero.

MONITOR THE FORECAST

Unfortunately, the high uncertainty with this forecast means that we will have to wait for the picture to become a bit more clear throughout the day. More details throughout the day on-air, here at KBTX.com, and on your KBTX PinPoint Weather App.

