DirecTV pulls Bryan-College Station channels from lineup in Grimes County

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - Has KBTX recently disappeared from your DirecTV lineup? You’re not the only one. DirecTV has pulled KBTX and other Bryan-College Station-based stations off its lineup in Grimes County, citing the fact that the county is in the Houston DMA.

If you’re looking for KBTX’s coverage, you still have plenty of options:

Watch KBTX over the air by changing your input to your television’s antenna. KBTX is always available for free and in full high definition with an antenna. Scan your TV for free, over-the-air TV signals. KBTX has a tower located in Grimes County, so signals should easily be picked up.

KBTX newscasts can also be streamed free online and on Amazon Roku , and AppleTV devices.

Attempt to request a waiver from DirecTV to get KBTX added back to your individual channel lineup. In the past, Grimes County viewers have been allowed to request an individual waiver due to “weather safety” because KBTX offered more regular updates on Grimes County weather.

While KBTX pays to send its signal to the satellite provider, DirecTV is not required to make KBTX available to their subscribers in Grimes County, since it is technically outside of KBTX’s television market. KBTX is part of the Waco/Temple/Bryan designated market area, and Grimes County is on the north end of the Houston DMA.

KBTX understands this is frustrating for our viewers, and we share that feeling. DirecTV made this decision without consulting KBTX, but our programming is still available in Grimes County over the air and on most streaming services.

