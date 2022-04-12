Advertisement

Jackson to Compete at Portsmouth Invitational Tournament

Texas A&M guard Quenton Jackson (3) tries to make a basket after being fouled by Arkansas...
Texas A&M guard Quenton Jackson (3) tries to make a basket after being fouled by Arkansas forward Jaylin Williams (10) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)(Sam Craft | AP)
By Texas A&M Athletics Communications
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 2:05 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Texas A&M’s Quenton Jackson is set to participate in the 68th annual Portsmouth Invitational Tournament, April 13-16, at Churchland High School.

The Portsmouth Invitational is the oldest amateur basketball tournament in the United States and the only postseason camp exclusive to college basketball seniors.

Jackson helped lead the Aggies to 27 wins, the second-most in school history, as well as championship game runs at the Southeastern Conference and National Invitational Tournaments. He paced the team offensively, scoring 14.8 points per game while adding 3.5 rebounds and a team-high 70 assists.

The Los Angeles native earned All-SEC Second Team honors after averaging 15.2 points per game in league play. He scored in double figures in 32 games, including two 31-point performances against Central Arkansas and Georgia.

