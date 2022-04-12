Lieutenant Michael Mize swears in as Navasota’s interim Police Chief

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - Lieutenant Michael Mize was sworn in Monday April 11, as the interim Chief of Police for the Navasota Police Department. Navasota’s former police chief, Shawn Myatt, was reassigned while he seeks new job opportunities.

Mize brings 16 years of experience with the Navasota Police Department to his new role. Throughout his career, Mize has served in various positions of law enforcement, including patrol officer, investigator, narcotics investigator and lieutenant task officer with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Mize currently holds a Master Peace Officer license as well.

The interim chief said he’s honored the City of Navasota believes in him to take on the interim Chief of Police role.

“It feels good that they believe in me,” said Mize. “I have the leadership skills to be the Interim Police Chief in this department and I hope to lead this department continually in the right direction and being there for my guys.”

