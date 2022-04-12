Advertisement

MONITORING: Conditional severe weather chance Tuesday for the Brazos Valley

Cautious optimism a midday disturbance keeps afternoon development at bay
By Shel Winkley
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 9:26 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Storm Prediction Center has a 2 out of 5 risk for the possibility of severe weather in the Brazos Valley Tuesday evening. While this is not an absolute chance locally, any storm that does manage to become established and drift into the area has the potential to be exceptionally significant.

STORM PREDICTION CENTER RISK

As of Tuesday, the agency has the entire Brazos Valley listed under a “scattered” risk for severe weather (shown in yellow below) Tuesday. This means that widespread severe weather is not anticipated, but any storms that do become severe could be intense in an isolated manner.

The Storm Prediction Center has the Brazos Valley marked under a 2 out 5 risk for potential...
The Storm Prediction Center has the Brazos Valley marked under a 2 out 5 risk for potential severe weather Tuesday(KBTX)

A higher 3 out 5 risk has been noted just west of the area, along I-35, specifically in the Dallas, Waco, to Austin stretch of the interstate. Any storms that develop here are expected to have the potential to become severe rapidly and could produce all hazards of severe weather.

IMPACTS / HAZARDS

Should a severe storm impact the Brazos Valley, all types of severe weather will need to be monitored. Forecast data suggests the atmosphere can support a storm capable of the following:

  • Damaging wind gusts in excess of 60-75mph
  • Hail up to the size of a golf ball or larger
  • A few tornado concerns. A strong tornado is not ruled out in the most intense case
This does not mean that everyone in the Brazos Valley will find a severe storm carrying all three of these threats. The greatest potential for significant weather of this caliber for those closest to I-35, particularly west of Highway 36.

TIMING

Scattered showers and a few (likely) non-severe rumbles of thunder will be possible in the Brazos Valley as early as 11 a.m to midday. Any storm that will need to be monitored for severe capabilities would likely occur between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m.

WHAT COULD KEEP SEVERE WEATHER FROM REACHING THE BRAZOS VALLEY?

A disturbance running northeast out of Mexico is expected to reach the area by midday through the early afternoon hours. That should place scattered passing, gusty showers to a few rumbles of thunder moving west to east across the area between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. These showers may kick up wind gusts 35-45mph. As this round of activity exits, it could force the air over us to sink, clearing clouds and bringing an abundance of sunshine to end the day. If that sinking air can negate new storm development near I-35 between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m., great! We have a chance of staying away from severe weather throughout the evening. If it cannot though, storms will likely quickly become severe along I-35 before migrating east. This is the outcome that could bring all types of severe weather. That potential is explained in detail below:

Again, the severe weather risk is conditional but not zero.

MONITOR THE FORECAST

Tuesday will be a day where monitoring trends will be necessary to understand what type of weather will (or rather will not) impact the Brazos Valley. More details throughout the day on-air, here at KBTX.com, and on your KBTX PinPoint Weather App.

