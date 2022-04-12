No. 11 Women’s Golf Prepares for SEC Championship

HOOVER, Ala. – The No. 11 Texas A&M women’s golf team, following a historic regular season, is set to compete at the Southeastern Conference Championship April 13-17 at the par-72, 6,331-yard Greystone Golf and Country Club.

“We are very excited to get the postseason started this week,” head coach Gerrod Chadwell said. “I am very proud of what we accomplished so far this season and the progress the team has made. We have a lot of momentum and know that we can match up with any team in the country. We are ready to compete!”

Can History Repeat Itself?

The Maroon & White finished in the top six in each tournament in the regular season for the third time in program history and the first since the 2014-15 campaign when the Aggies won the SEC Championship. During that title run, A&M was led by Bianca Fabrizio and Maddie Szeryk who catapulted the team to a 12-stroke victory and the sixth conference championship in program history.

The Lineup

Chadwell will bring a starting lineup of Hailee Cooper, Adela Cernousek, Blanca Fernández García-Poggio, Jennie Park and Zoe Slaughter. Brooke Tyree will serve as an alternate to the starters. Each member of the starting lineup has produced a top-10 finish this season, including a pair of top-five performances by Cooper to close out the regular season.

Route to the Title

Stroke play runs through April 13-15 with one round of 18 holes played each day. The top-eight teams with the lowest score at the end of stroke play advance to match play, where they will be matched up with an opposing team based on stroke-play seeding. The quarterfinals are set for Saturday morning with the semifinals to follow in the afternoon. The championship will be decided on Sunday between the two remaining teams.

How to keep up

Fans can follow the action through live stats here. The championship match on Sunday is televised live on SEC Network at 7:30 a.m. CT. The semifinals on Saturday are available live digitally on SECN+.

The Field

The Aggies are 23-5 versus SEC squads this season when competing in the same tournament. According to Golfstat.com team rankings, A&M is the fourth-highest ranked SEC team behind No. 3 South Carolina, No. 9 Alabama and No. 10 Florida.

