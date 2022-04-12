Record Renewal Rate for Aggie Football Season Tickets in Redeveloped Kyle Field

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Excitement for Texas A&M Football is high in Aggieland as the 12th Man Foundation recently recorded the highest renewal percentage for season tickets in the history of redeveloped Kyle Field at 94 percent for the upcoming 2022 season.

The record renewal rate is the highest for Aggie Football season tickets since prior to the 2013 season when the capacity of Kyle Field stood at 82,589.

“Season ticket holders not only help make Kyle Field the greatest atmosphere in college football, but their financial support is vital for the operation of all our athletics programs,” said 12th Man Foundation President & CEO Travis Dabney. “Season ticket holders are the backbone of the 12th Man Foundation’s mission of supporting championship athletics.”

Beginning on April 12, season ticket holders who opted into the 2022 seat selection process have the opportunity to change the location of their seats and parking and may also purchase additional seats.

Season tickets remain on sale for the 2022 season and can be purchased through the 12th Man Foundation by calling 888-99-AGGIE or visiting www.12thmanfoundation.com. Additional ticket options, including flex packs, Gig ‘em Passes and single game tickets will be available for purchase in the coming months prior to the season.

After seeing a record number sold for the 2021 season, sports passes are also on sale and can be purchased by Texas A&M students who are enrolled for the fall semester via their Howdy portal.

