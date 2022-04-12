Advertisement

Reminders on how to stay safe, amid local fire danger

Kitchen fires and smoking-related fires are to blame for recent fires in the Brazos Valley.
By Megan Calongne
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 7:13 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Recently in the Brazos Valley, there have been a number of residential fires including two apartment fires, one duplex fire, and a house fire. Fires are always a challenge, but they are even more likely to spread with strong winds.

Lieutenant Ethan Ballard with the Bryan Fire Marshal’s Office joined First News at Four to talk about fire safety.

The fires at Sundance Apartments on Harvey Road in College Station and at Chicken Oil Company in Bryan are believed to have been started by discarded smoking material.

An example of this would be whenever someone is done smoking a cigarette or cigar and instead of disposing of it properly in a metal or glass trash can that has sand they either don’t put it in there or don’t make sure it is extinguished all the way.

In the case of the fire at Chicken Oil, there was an ashtray, however, if smoking materials are not extinguished properly, they “can burn anywhere to about 1300 degrees whenever they are lit up,” warned Lt. Ballard.

The duplex fire on April Bloom in College Station started in the kitchen.

Lt. Ballard stressed the importance of paying attention in the kitchen, especially when working with grease. It is wise to have a small fire extinguisher in the room in case something does get out of hand quickly.

It is essential to have smoke detectors in the home. The Bryan Fire Department partners with the Red Cross for the City of Bryan to provide smoke detectors free of charge. Go here to sign up.

