Street leaving College Station High after four seasons

By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station High School will have a new volleyball coach next season after Kaci Street announced that she was leaving after four seasons guiding the Lady Cougars.

Street is going to be the Executive Director of the Bryan College Station branch of the Houston Skyline Volleyball Club organization.

During her four seasons as the head coach of the Lady Cougars College Station won 115 games. They made four straight trips to the playoffs with the last two seasons wrapping up in the regional finals.

College Station campus athletic coordinator Stoney Pryor said hiring Street’s sucessor is a priority and we wish her well.

