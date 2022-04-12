Texas A&M Baseball GAME PREVIEW: at A&M-Corpus Christi

COPRUS CHRISTI, Texas – The Texas A&M Aggies start the grind of a week that includes four road games in five days with their Tuesday contest slated against the Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders at Whataburger Field, the home of the Houston Astros’ Double-A minor league squad. The game is slated for 6:30 p.m.

ABOUT THE AGGIES

The Aggies boast one of the nation’s most experienced hitters in Dylan Rock. The UTSA transfer ranks 17th among active NCAA Division I players with 757 at-bats. He ranks fifth among active players in runs (179), seventh in doubles (53), ninth in total bases (383), 11th in hits (249), 23rd in games played (205) and 26th in RBI (139).

Rock was named SEC Co-Player of the Week, the league announced Monday. Rock led the conference in on-base percentage (.600), runs (8) and walks (6) on the week and ranked second in combined runs and RBI with 12, helping the Aggies win three games – two against Kentucky and one against No. 8 Texas State. He reached base in 12-of-20 plate appearances, including 10-of-15 in the series against Kentucky. He batted 5-for-10 against the Wildcats with five walks, six runs, one double, one triple, one home run and four RBI.

Jack Moss has been the Aggies’ most consistent hitter on the season, batting .a team-high 374 with a .438 on-base percentage. He has reached base in the last 27 games and in 30 of the 31 games this season. On the season, he has a team-high 16 multi-hit games. In addition to batting average, he leads the team in hits (46) and ranks second in runs (24), RBI (25), on-base percentage (.438) and slugging percentage (.561).

The Aggies have a pair of cycles on the season with Moss recording one against Texas on March 29 and Ryan Targac adding one 12 days later against Kentucky.

Moss had a 5-for-5 game, hitting for the Aggies’ first cycle since 2018 in A&M’s 12-9 win at Texas. He singled in the first and fourth innings, smashed a two-run home run in the third and roped a double in the sixth. Moss legged out a triple in the eighth to seal the cycle. He also accounted for one of the team’s two grand slams on the season, launching the four-ribbie dinger against Rice.

Targac batted 4-for-5 in the series finale, logging three runs and five RBI. The switch-hitter logged two hits from each side of the base. He hit a single (4th inning) and double (8th inning) from the right side of the plate. He homered (5th inning) and tripled (6th inning) from the left side.

The Aggies have made the most hay in the sixth inning when the Maroon & White are outscoring opponents, 34-7. Texas A&M is hitting .300 in the sixth inning with a .404 on-base percentage and .446 slugging percentage. Moss is hitting .600 (9-for-15) with two doubles, one home run and six RBI in the sixth and Brett Minnich is batting .545 (6-for-11) with five walks, a .7-6 on-base percentage, one double, two home runs and seven RBI. The pitching staff owns a 1.74 ERA in the sixth, holding opponents to a .157 batting average (17-for-108), including just five doubles as the lone extra-base hits in 31.0 innings of work.

SCOUTING THE OPPONENTS

The Islanders enter the fray with a 16-17 mark, losing five of their last six games. A&M-Corpus Christi boasts series wins against Nebraska, UT Arlington, Stephen F. Austin, Incarnate Word and Prairie View A&M, but suffered a sweep at Northwestern State and lost a series, 2-1, at Southeastern Louisiana the last two weekends.

A&M-Corpus Christi is batting .278 on the season with a .380 on-base percentage and .442 slugging percentage. The Blue & Green average 6.88 runs per game. Brendan Ryan leads the Islanders at the plate, batting .376 (41-for-109) with 26 runs, nine doubles, one triple, three home runs, 18 RBI, 18 stolen bases and a .462 on-base percentage thanks to five walks and 14 HBP.

SERIES NOTES

The programs have met 13 times previously, with Maroon & White holding the series lead 12-0. The Aggies and Islanders first met in 2000, which resulted in a seven-inning, 20-4, blowout win for A&M. The Aggies have played host to the Islanders in all but one game, played at Whataburger Field in 2018. In the lone visit to Corpus Christi, Braden Shewmake drove in three runs in the first two innings, including a two-run dinger in the first, to lead the Maroon & White to a 5-3 victory. Texas A&M has outscored the Islanders, 47-14, in the last six meetings.

FOLLOW THE AGGIES

The game is available for viewing on the subscription-based FloBaseball. Fans may tune in locally on 1150 AM/93.7 FM or inside the 12th Man Mobile App with Andrew Monaco (play-by-play) and Thomas Dick (color) on the call.

Visit 12thman.com for more information on Texas A&M baseball. Fans can keep up to date with the A&M baseball team on Facebook, Instagram, and on Twitter by following @AggieBaseball.