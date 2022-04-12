Advertisement

Texas A&M Equestrian Earns 10 SEC Honors

(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 1:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Seven members of the Texas A&M equestrian team earned 10 Southeastern Conference postseason honors, the league announced Tuesday.

Hanna Olaussen highlighted the yearly accolades for the Maroon & White as she was named the SEC Freshman Horsemanship Co-Rider of the Year, as well as earning All-SEC and All-Freshman honors. Caroline Dance registered two accolades after being named to the All-SEC Flat Team and Community Service Team. MacKenzie Chapman and Hayley Riddle earned All-SEC in Horsemanship, while Emmy-Lu Marsh and Lisa Bricker garnered All-SEC in Reining. Brooke Brombach received All-Freshman recognition for her efforts in Fences.

Olaussen, a San Antonio, native, registered an 8-4-2 record, including a 5-0-1 SEC record during the regular season. Most notably, Olaussen went 7-1 from Oct. 29 to March 5 which included a four-meet win streak. Olaussen recorded her first career MOP honor on Feb. 12 after defeating Grace Himes at Georgia.

Dance went 10-6 with four MOP recognitions. The West Chester, Pennsylvania, native, was 3-3 in league action and was named the November National Collegiate Equestrian Association and SEC Rider of the Month. From Nov. 12 to Feb. 12 she recorded a five-meet win streak that included three MOPs. Outside of the arena, Dance serves as the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee Vice President of Selfless Service. The senior spearheaded the AggiesCAN food drive which provided over 40,000 meals for the Brazos Valley in the month of November. Dance also created the ‘Sports Day Service Event’ that allowed the Boys & Girls to visit Texas A&M athletics facilities, while educating the group on the importance of sports and developing leadership skills, discipline and how to promote a healthy lifestyle.

Chapman posted a 10-2-2 record, while Riddle earned an 8-4-2 record. A graduate student, Chapman, began the campaign with a 7-0 ledger and went 3-2-1 in SEC play, including a perfect 2-0 at the SEC Championships. The Bellevue, Michigan, native, tallied two MOPs and was named the SEC Rider of the Month for November. Riddle posted a 2-2-2 record during conference action and was 2-0 at the SEC Championships. The senior earned a team-high four MOPs and registered a team-high score of 79.5. The Gainesville, Texas, native, earned SEC Rider of the Month in January.

Marsh tallied an 8-4-2 record and Bricker an 8-5-1 record, while the duo each went 1-1 at the SEC Championships. A junior, Marsh, set an Aggie school record meet-high score of 78 to open the season and was named the September NCEA Rider of the Month.  The Tallulah, Louisiana, native, recorded a 5-1 record against SEC opponents and was named the February SEC Rider of the Month. In total, she earned three MOP honors. Bricker, a senior, turned in a 4-1-1 record in SEC play and was named the January SEC Rider of the Month. Most notably, she claimed her third MOP at the SEC championships semifinals.

Brombach finished her rookie campaign with a 6-5-1 record and was 3-1-1 in SEC action. The Wimberley, Texas, native, registered a season-high score of 89, which was the third-highest score by an Aggie this season.

No. 3 Texas A&M opens NCEA Championship play against No. 6 Baylor on Thursday, April 14 at 1:30 p.m. CT at the World Equestrian Center in Ocala, Florida.

Texas A&M SEC Honors

Freshman Horsemanship Co-Rider of the Year: Hanna Olaussen, Texas A&M

All-SEC (Flat)

Caroline Dance, Texas A&M

All-SEC (Horsemanship)

MacKenzie Chapman, Texas A&M

Hayley Riddle, Texas A&M

Hanna Olaussen, Texas A&M

All-SEC (Reining)

Emmy-Lu Marsh, Texas A&M

Lisa Bricker, Texas A&M

All-Freshman (Fences)

Brooke Brombach, Texas A&M

All-Freshman (Horsemanship)

Hanna Olaussen, Texas A&M

Community Service Team

Caroline Dance, Texas A&M

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Public & Main announced Sunday was its final day. Something else is in the works for the...
New plans are in the works for Public & Main building
Adam Matthew Sterle, 31, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a motor vehicle
Normangee Police Chief injured in Harris County crash while on off-duty job
Texas A&M Police say a patrol officer responding to help another officer in the area of...
A&M student injured after being struck by police vehicle on Northgate
"Unfortunately, reopening Chicken Oil Company will not be a quick or easy process and we will...
Chicken Oil Co. announces it is “closed indefinitely” following fire
Remembering Lindy Danford
Sam Rayburn Intermediate celebrates beloved teacher’s legacy after 14 month battle with cancer

Latest News

Texas A&M guard Quenton Jackson (3) tries to make a basket after being fouled by Arkansas...
Jackson to Compete at Portsmouth Invitational Tournament
Record Renewal Rate for Aggie Football Season Tickets in Redeveloped Kyle Field
No. 11 Women’s Golf Prepares for SEC Championship
Texas A&M Baseball GAME PREVIEW: at A&M-Corpus Christi