Texas A&M Equestrian Earns 10 SEC Honors

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Seven members of the Texas A&M equestrian team earned 10 Southeastern Conference postseason honors, the league announced Tuesday.

Hanna Olaussen highlighted the yearly accolades for the Maroon & White as she was named the SEC Freshman Horsemanship Co-Rider of the Year, as well as earning All-SEC and All-Freshman honors. Caroline Dance registered two accolades after being named to the All-SEC Flat Team and Community Service Team. MacKenzie Chapman and Hayley Riddle earned All-SEC in Horsemanship, while Emmy-Lu Marsh and Lisa Bricker garnered All-SEC in Reining. Brooke Brombach received All-Freshman recognition for her efforts in Fences.

Olaussen, a San Antonio, native, registered an 8-4-2 record, including a 5-0-1 SEC record during the regular season. Most notably, Olaussen went 7-1 from Oct. 29 to March 5 which included a four-meet win streak. Olaussen recorded her first career MOP honor on Feb. 12 after defeating Grace Himes at Georgia.

Dance went 10-6 with four MOP recognitions. The West Chester, Pennsylvania, native, was 3-3 in league action and was named the November National Collegiate Equestrian Association and SEC Rider of the Month. From Nov. 12 to Feb. 12 she recorded a five-meet win streak that included three MOPs. Outside of the arena, Dance serves as the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee Vice President of Selfless Service. The senior spearheaded the AggiesCAN food drive which provided over 40,000 meals for the Brazos Valley in the month of November. Dance also created the ‘Sports Day Service Event’ that allowed the Boys & Girls to visit Texas A&M athletics facilities, while educating the group on the importance of sports and developing leadership skills, discipline and how to promote a healthy lifestyle.

Chapman posted a 10-2-2 record, while Riddle earned an 8-4-2 record. A graduate student, Chapman, began the campaign with a 7-0 ledger and went 3-2-1 in SEC play, including a perfect 2-0 at the SEC Championships. The Bellevue, Michigan, native, tallied two MOPs and was named the SEC Rider of the Month for November. Riddle posted a 2-2-2 record during conference action and was 2-0 at the SEC Championships. The senior earned a team-high four MOPs and registered a team-high score of 79.5. The Gainesville, Texas, native, earned SEC Rider of the Month in January.

Marsh tallied an 8-4-2 record and Bricker an 8-5-1 record, while the duo each went 1-1 at the SEC Championships. A junior, Marsh, set an Aggie school record meet-high score of 78 to open the season and was named the September NCEA Rider of the Month. The Tallulah, Louisiana, native, recorded a 5-1 record against SEC opponents and was named the February SEC Rider of the Month. In total, she earned three MOP honors. Bricker, a senior, turned in a 4-1-1 record in SEC play and was named the January SEC Rider of the Month. Most notably, she claimed her third MOP at the SEC championships semifinals.

Brombach finished her rookie campaign with a 6-5-1 record and was 3-1-1 in SEC action. The Wimberley, Texas, native, registered a season-high score of 89, which was the third-highest score by an Aggie this season.

No. 3 Texas A&M opens NCEA Championship play against No. 6 Baylor on Thursday, April 14 at 1:30 p.m. CT at the World Equestrian Center in Ocala, Florida.

Texas A&M SEC Honors

Freshman Horsemanship Co-Rider of the Year: Hanna Olaussen, Texas A&M

All-SEC (Flat)

Caroline Dance, Texas A&M

All-SEC (Horsemanship)

MacKenzie Chapman, Texas A&M

Hayley Riddle, Texas A&M

Hanna Olaussen, Texas A&M

All-SEC (Reining)

Emmy-Lu Marsh, Texas A&M

Lisa Bricker, Texas A&M

All-Freshman (Fences)

Brooke Brombach, Texas A&M

All-Freshman (Horsemanship)

Hanna Olaussen, Texas A&M

Community Service Team

Caroline Dance, Texas A&M

