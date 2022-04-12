Advertisement

Texas A&M Trap and Skeet Club wins the 2022 ACUI National Championship

Texas A&M Trap and Skeet Club
Texas A&M Trap and Skeet Club(KBTX)
By Morgan Weaver
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 7:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M University Trap and Skeet Club won the 2022 Association of College Unions International (ACUI) Collegiate Clay Target championship at the National Shooting Complex in San Antonio, bringing back-to-back titles to College Station.

The club’s winning score was 2862/3000 targets, with the second place school, Lindenwood University, shooting 2852/3000 giving A&M a 10 bird margin. In San Antonio, they shot in the following disciplines: American Trap Singles, American Trap Doubles, American Skeet, American Skeet Doubles, Sporting Clays, and Super Sporting.

“It was really exciting it was one of those experiences that I never thought in a million years would happen and it was really impressive to see our team come together for a common goal,” said freshman Haylyn Hanks.

The club prides itself on being student-ran and one of the only non-scholarship programs in Division l, making the national title that much more rewarding.

“None of us are financially incentivized to be here,” exclaimed club President, Cara Maxwell. “We don’t really get any awesome perks outside of the hope of winning a national championship each spring.”

Along with the team title, Joe Fanizzi and Haylyn Hanks won the Individual men’s and women’s National Champion titles.

Hanks is one the the best shooters in the country, receiving the ladies High Overall Average shooting 562/600 targets in her events and a 94% average across all events.

“Now all of the sudden we are national champions back to back and we’ve made the best friends along the way and making more as we go,” said Hanks.

Formed in 1971, the club is dedicated to bringing Aggies together and promoting gun safety.

“It is just one of the most important things in this sport, especially in the day of age we live in,” explained Hanks. “With guns, we want to make sure everyone is safe and is practicing gun-safety.”

The club is already back at practice and looking forward to next spring and a chance to win three in a row.

“We took a couple days off to detox and wind down post-nationals but come this time next spring we are in the same situation and we can go for the three-peat,” said Maxwell.

The Aggies are coached by volunteers Jeff Gregory, and 4-H liaison, Donald Lampo.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas A&M Police say a patrol officer responding to help another officer in the area of...
A&M student injured after being struck by police vehicle on Northgate
Firefighters from College Station and Bryan battled a large fire Saturday night at the Sundance...
College Station firefighters release new details of large apartment fire
"Unfortunately, reopening Chicken Oil Company will not be a quick or easy process and we will...
Chicken Oil Co. announces it is “closed indefinitely” following fire
Public & Main announced Sunday was its final day. Something else is in the works for the...
New plans are in the works for Public & Main building
College Station Fire
Firefighters respond to apartment fire in College Station

Latest News

Texas A&M Baseball GAME PREVIEW: at A&M-Corpus Christi
Aggie WR Chapman enters transfer portal
Aggie WR Chapman enters transfer portal
Bennett named to Haskins Award Watch List
Bennett named to Haskins Award Watch List
Rock Named SEC Co-Player of the Week
Rock Named SEC Co-Player of the Week