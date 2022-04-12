Texas A&M Trap and Skeet Club wins the 2022 ACUI National Championship

CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M University Trap and Skeet Club won the 2022 Association of College Unions International (ACUI) Collegiate Clay Target championship at the National Shooting Complex in San Antonio, bringing back-to-back titles to College Station.

The club’s winning score was 2862/3000 targets, with the second place school, Lindenwood University, shooting 2852/3000 giving A&M a 10 bird margin. In San Antonio, they shot in the following disciplines: American Trap Singles, American Trap Doubles, American Skeet, American Skeet Doubles, Sporting Clays, and Super Sporting.

“It was really exciting it was one of those experiences that I never thought in a million years would happen and it was really impressive to see our team come together for a common goal,” said freshman Haylyn Hanks.

The club prides itself on being student-ran and one of the only non-scholarship programs in Division l, making the national title that much more rewarding.

“None of us are financially incentivized to be here,” exclaimed club President, Cara Maxwell. “We don’t really get any awesome perks outside of the hope of winning a national championship each spring.”

Along with the team title, Joe Fanizzi and Haylyn Hanks won the Individual men’s and women’s National Champion titles.

Hanks is one the the best shooters in the country, receiving the ladies High Overall Average shooting 562/600 targets in her events and a 94% average across all events.

“Now all of the sudden we are national champions back to back and we’ve made the best friends along the way and making more as we go,” said Hanks.

Formed in 1971, the club is dedicated to bringing Aggies together and promoting gun safety.

“It is just one of the most important things in this sport, especially in the day of age we live in,” explained Hanks. “With guns, we want to make sure everyone is safe and is practicing gun-safety.”

The club is already back at practice and looking forward to next spring and a chance to win three in a row.

“We took a couple days off to detox and wind down post-nationals but come this time next spring we are in the same situation and we can go for the three-peat,” said Maxwell.

The Aggies are coached by volunteers Jeff Gregory, and 4-H liaison, Donald Lampo.

