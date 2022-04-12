TORNADO WATCH issued for the northern Brazos Valley until 11 p.m. Tuesday

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As the potential for severe weather continues Tuesday evening across portions of Central Texas, the Storm Prediction Center has issued a TORNADO WATCH for the northern counties of the Brazos Valley.

The watch is in place for the following counties until 11 p.m. Tuesday night:

Milam, Robertson, Leon

3:45pm PinPoint Radar Update: Tornado Watch expected to be issued for parts of the Brazos Valley shortly. Isolated, significant storms or two is anticipated to develop & move in or near parts of the area through the early evening hours. pic.twitter.com/2R99IfrFmo — KBTX Weather (@KBTXWeather) April 12, 2022

HAZARDS

At the time that the watch was issued, the agency noted that any storm that become severe could be capable of the following:

A couple of tornadoes

Hail to the size of a tennis ball (2.5″ in diameter)

Damaging wind gusts upwards of 70mph

RECEIVE WEATHER ALERTS & TRACK STORMS WITH THE KBTX PINPOINT WEATHER APP

Clusters of storms will continue to spread eastward across central Texas, with some tendency for new development northeastward toward Dallas-Fort Worth, and southward to near Austin. The storm environment will gradually become more favorable for embedded supercells into this evening, with the potential for a couple of tornadoes, isolated very large hail, and damaging gusts.

Isolated thunderstorms are expected to develop along/near I-35 by the late afternoon/early evening hours Tuesday. The track these storms take will need to be monitored as they drift to the east-northeast. Based on afternoon guidance, the more likely chance of finding a strong or severe storm currently falls across these northern counties and the Highway 79 corridor. While not set in stone, trends and wobbles in direction with any storm that tries to track into the Brazos Valley this evening will need to be monitored. Regardless, everyone should stay weather aware before the storm chance ends locally, which currently looks to be by 9 - 10 pm tonight.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.