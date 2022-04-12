TORNADO WATCH issued for the northern Brazos Valley until 11 p.m. Tuesday
Hail up to the size of a tennis ball could accompany the most intense storms that develop
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As the potential for severe weather continues Tuesday evening across portions of Central Texas, the Storm Prediction Center has issued a TORNADO WATCH for the northern counties of the Brazos Valley.
The watch is in place for the following counties until 11 p.m. Tuesday night:
- Milam, Robertson, Leon
HAZARDS
At the time that the watch was issued, the agency noted that any storm that become severe could be capable of the following:
- A couple of tornadoes
- Hail to the size of a tennis ball (2.5″ in diameter)
- Damaging wind gusts upwards of 70mph
Isolated thunderstorms are expected to develop along/near I-35 by the late afternoon/early evening hours Tuesday. The track these storms take will need to be monitored as they drift to the east-northeast. Based on afternoon guidance, the more likely chance of finding a strong or severe storm currently falls across these northern counties and the Highway 79 corridor. While not set in stone, trends and wobbles in direction with any storm that tries to track into the Brazos Valley this evening will need to be monitored. Regardless, everyone should stay weather aware before the storm chance ends locally, which currently looks to be by 9 - 10 pm tonight.
