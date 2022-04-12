Advertisement

Use Venmo? Tax changes are coming

Tennessee senator aims to reverse filing requirement
By Molly Martinez
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 11:04 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Filing taxes can be confusing. If you use apps like Venmo, Cash App or PayPal, it could soon get even more complicated.

Until now, Venmo users didn’t have to report income they received through the app, if it was under $20,000.

As a part of the American Rescue Plan, Congress lowered that requirement to just $600.

“I feel like that’s really the thing that’s burdensome. For many, they don’t declare their income, and now, they have to [declare],” said Michael Harlen, a touring musician, who is primarily paid through Venmo.

The new requirement didn’t add up for Sen. Bill Hagerty (R-Tenn.) either.

“Think about all the small businesses, even individuals that, you know, basically have transactions back and forth. They’re now going to have to file new IRS forms,” said Hagerty.

Hagerty is now introducing the ‘SNOOP’ Act, short for Stop Nosy Obsessions with Online Payments. It would re-establish $20,000 as the minimum reporting requirement for those paid through apps.

“This is the process of trying to fix what should have never happened,” said Hagerty.

Hagerty faces an uphill battle. Right now, his bill only has support from Republicans.

The $600 threshold will go into effect for the 2023 tax season. According to Venmo’s tax experts, it only applies to earned taxable income, not reimbursements.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Public & Main announced Sunday was its final day. Something else is in the works for the...
New plans are in the works for Public & Main building
Adam Matthew Sterle, 31, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a motor vehicle
Normangee Police Chief injured in Harris County crash while on off-duty job
Texas A&M Police say a patrol officer responding to help another officer in the area of...
A&M student injured after being struck by police vehicle on Northgate
"Unfortunately, reopening Chicken Oil Company will not be a quick or easy process and we will...
Chicken Oil Co. announces it is “closed indefinitely” following fire
Remembering Lindy Danford
Sam Rayburn Intermediate celebrates beloved teacher’s legacy after 14 month battle with cancer

Latest News

jon decker
The White House puts a focus on ghost gun control
Ambassador Robert B. Zoellick will speak on the A&M campus next Tuesday.
Experts: U.S. economic diplomacy is more significant than ever
Destruction caused by the Russian invasion of Ukraine
Ukrainians remain defiant as the world awaits Russia’s next move
focus at four
What’s the danger of Russian cyber attacks on America?
undocumented immigrants
As COVID immigration policy expires, experts say mass migration is unlikely