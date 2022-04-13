Advertisement

AP source: CDC to extend travel mask mandate for two weeks

People who board planes and trains are currently required to wear masks. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention was set to extend the order, which was to expire on April 18, by two weeks to monitor for any observable increase in severe virus outcomes as cases rise in parts of the country.(Source: CNN/file)
By ZEKE MILLER
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 10:01 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration will extend for two weeks the nationwide mask requirement for public transit as it monitors an uptick in COVID-19 cases, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention was set to extend the order, which was to expire on April 18, by two weeks to monitor for any observable increase in severe virus outcomes as cases rise in parts of the country. The move was being made out of abundance of caution, the person said, speaking on the condition of anonymity to preview the CDC’s action.

The administration had been hoping to roll out a more flexible masking strategy this week that would have replaced the nationwide requirement.

Daily COVID-19 cases are on the rise in the US and expected to keep climbing (CNN, SENATE TV, BLOOMBERG)

