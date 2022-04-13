Bombers Resign Three Players From the 2021 Roster

Bryan-College Station, Texas (April 13, 2022) - The Brazos Valley Bombers are excited to announce the roster for the 2022 season, starting with three returning players from the 2021 squad!

Leading off the announcements, the Bombers welcome Shelby Becker of Texas A&M Kingsville back to the roster! The Bombers are excited to have the 6′1″ first baseman from Giddings, Texas back on the squad! Becker brings years of collegiate experience, playing at Wharton County Junior College for 3 years before transferring to play at TAMU-Kingsville for the 2022 season. Becker is currently having his best collegiate hitting season, with a batting average of .382 through 115 at-bats. The Bombers hope to see his success at the plate continue this summer! The Bombers look forward to having him back for the 2022 season!

Next up, the Bombers are thrilled to announce Carter Poulson, RHP for temple college will be returning for his second season with the Bombers! The 20-year-old young gun currently has 26 strikeouts through 17 innings pitched for the Leopards. As a freshman at Wharton College, Poulson had a 1.93 ERA in his 9 appearances on the mound. Poulson was named District Pitcher of the Year during his senior year at Stony Point High School. The experienced 6-foot sophomore from Round Rock, Texas will be looked at as a leader on and off the field this summer for the Bombers. The Bombers are excited to have Poulson back in blue and gold!

The Bombers are returning another familiar face to the pitching lineup, right-hander Rome Shubert! The 20-year-old currently pitches at Wharton County Junior College but has recently committed to play baseball at Sam Houston State University. Shubert has been absolutely dominant from the mound this season. Through 62 innings pitched this season, Shubert has a 1.45 ERA and has racked up 57 strikeouts.

