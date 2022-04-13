Advertisement

Bryan and College Station High Schools take center stage at Taste of Aggieland

By Donnie Tuggle
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 10:54 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Hundreds attended the 2022 Taste of Aggieland Tuesday evening at the Brazos County Expo Center.

The annual event is hosted by the Bryan-College Station Chamber of Commerce and is an opportunity for many restaurants from across the Brazos Valley to showcase their flavors of food, desserts, and drinks.

This year’s event featured over 20 restaurants. From barbecue and seafood to Mexican, or your favorite bakery and deli offerings, local restaurants served up their best dishes to hungry crowds.

The event also included a cook-off competition between Bryan High School and College Station High School.

Students say they enjoy the real-world experience the competition offers.

“We prepared for roughly a month-and-a-half of constantly making this dish every single day,” said Bryan High student Cainen Palmer.

“Every part of our dish is delegated to a different person, so every person here knows what they’re doing for the dish,” said College Station High student Haley Birdwell.

TODAY is the day for the 2022 Taste of Aggieland! 🍴 Tickets will be available at the door. We can't wait to see everyone and to try some yummy foods from local restaurants around the Bryan/College Station area.

Posted by B/CS Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday, April 12, 2022

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Public & Main announced Sunday was its final day. Something else is in the works for the...
New plans are in the works for Public & Main building
Adam Matthew Sterle, 31, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a motor vehicle
Normangee Police Chief injured in Harris County crash while on off-duty job
Texas A&M Police say a patrol officer responding to help another officer in the area of...
A&M student injured after being struck by police vehicle on Northgate
"Unfortunately, reopening Chicken Oil Company will not be a quick or easy process and we will...
Chicken Oil Co. announces it is “closed indefinitely” following fire
Remembering Lindy Danford
Sam Rayburn Intermediate celebrates beloved teacher’s legacy after 14 month battle with cancer

Latest News

Reading Day at Ridge Forest Elementary
Egg prices on the rise amid highest inflation in decades
Adam Matthew Sterle, 31, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a motor vehicle
Normangee Police Chief injured in Harris County crash while on off-duty job
Hearne Animal Control to possibly euthanize more animals due to lack of fosters, space