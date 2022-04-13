Bryan and College Station High Schools take center stage at Taste of Aggieland

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Hundreds attended the 2022 Taste of Aggieland Tuesday evening at the Brazos County Expo Center.

The annual event is hosted by the Bryan-College Station Chamber of Commerce and is an opportunity for many restaurants from across the Brazos Valley to showcase their flavors of food, desserts, and drinks.

This year’s event featured over 20 restaurants. From barbecue and seafood to Mexican, or your favorite bakery and deli offerings, local restaurants served up their best dishes to hungry crowds.

The event also included a cook-off competition between Bryan High School and College Station High School.

Students say they enjoy the real-world experience the competition offers.

“We prepared for roughly a month-and-a-half of constantly making this dish every single day,” said Bryan High student Cainen Palmer.

“Every part of our dish is delegated to a different person, so every person here knows what they’re doing for the dish,” said College Station High student Haley Birdwell.

