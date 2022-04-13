Advertisement

Bryan softball runs past Killeen 14-7

The Bryan softball team lines up before their home game against Killeen.
The Bryan softball team lines up before their home game against Killeen.(Tyler Shaw)
By Tyler Shaw
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 7:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan softball team beat Killeen 14-7 in a District 12-6A showdown at the Viking Athletic Complex Tuesday evening.

The Lady Vikings scored at least one run in every inning on just 4 hits. Kylie Hernandez led Bryan with 4 RBI, and Martha Alvarado had 5 strikeouts from the mound.

The Killeen Kangaroos hopped out to a 3-0 lead in the top of the first with a 2 RBI double and a sac fly. Bryan tied things up 3-3 after the first inning. Alexis Rodriguez stole home on a wild pitch, Maci Ramirez scored on a bases-loaded walk, and the Lady Vikings scored once on a hit in the opening frame.

The Kangaroos had 8 hits and 8 errors, while the Lady Vikings had 4 hits and 3 errors.

Bryan moves to 7-4 in District 12-6A play and will hit the road on Thursday to take on Copperas Cove.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Public & Main announced Sunday was its final day. Something else is in the works for the...
New plans are in the works for Public & Main building
Adam Matthew Sterle, 31, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a motor vehicle
Normangee Police Chief injured in Harris County crash while on off-duty job
Texas A&M Police say a patrol officer responding to help another officer in the area of...
A&M student injured after being struck by police vehicle on Northgate
"Unfortunately, reopening Chicken Oil Company will not be a quick or easy process and we will...
Chicken Oil Co. announces it is “closed indefinitely” following fire
Remembering Lindy Danford
Sam Rayburn Intermediate celebrates beloved teacher’s legacy after 14 month battle with cancer

Latest News

Street leaving College Station High after four seasons
Street leaving College Station High after four seasons
Jackson to Compete at Portsmouth Invitational Tournament
Jackson to Compete at Portsmouth Invitational Tournament
College Station High School will have a new volleyball coach next season after Kaci Street...
Street leaving College Station High after four seasons
Texas A&M guard Quenton Jackson (3) tries to make a basket after being fouled by Arkansas...
Jackson to Compete at Portsmouth Invitational Tournament