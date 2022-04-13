Bryan softball runs past Killeen 14-7

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan softball team beat Killeen 14-7 in a District 12-6A showdown at the Viking Athletic Complex Tuesday evening.

The Lady Vikings scored at least one run in every inning on just 4 hits. Kylie Hernandez led Bryan with 4 RBI, and Martha Alvarado had 5 strikeouts from the mound.

The Killeen Kangaroos hopped out to a 3-0 lead in the top of the first with a 2 RBI double and a sac fly. Bryan tied things up 3-3 after the first inning. Alexis Rodriguez stole home on a wild pitch, Maci Ramirez scored on a bases-loaded walk, and the Lady Vikings scored once on a hit in the opening frame.

The Kangaroos had 8 hits and 8 errors, while the Lady Vikings had 4 hits and 3 errors.

Bryan moves to 7-4 in District 12-6A play and will hit the road on Thursday to take on Copperas Cove.

