Calvert’s Thomas accepts head coaching position at Denton High School

CALVERT, Texas (KBTX) - Calvert head boys’ basketball and football coach Michael Thomas accepted a position as the boys’ basketball coach at Class 5A Denton High School, Thomas confirmed on Tuesday.

Thomas moved to Calvert and coached at his alma mater for the past 3 years. During his tenure, the Trojans went 78-8 and advanced to the UIL Class 1A state title game this past season.

Michael coached his son, MJ, who will be entering his senior season of high school. MJ has seen several offers from power 5 schools including Vanderbilt and Oklahoma State. MJ was the TSMCA player of the year, while Michael earned co-coach of the year for the 2021-22 season.

Thomas told KBTX that the move to Denton will put him and his son closer to family. Micahel’s father, Henry, who also coached at Calvert, currently resides in Denton.

Thomas was the boys’ basketball coach and football coach this past season following the departure of Ja’Marcus Ashely. The Trojans will now be seeking both a football and boys’ basketball coach.

Welcome home, Coach Thomas!



Denton ISD has named @Coachmdthomas, head boys basketball coach at Calvert High School, as the next head boys basketball coach at @Denton_High. Visit https://t.co/zSV3espgYY to learn more about Coach Thomas. pic.twitter.com/aAqiql4MRV — Denton ISD (@dentonisd) April 13, 2022

