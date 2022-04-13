College Station tops Waller 2-0

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station High School baseball team beat Waller Tuesday night in a district 19-5A game at Cougar Field. The Cougars are now 12-9 on the season and 7-4 in district play.

College Station first baseman Blake Binderup went 2-3 in the game. He hit a solo home run in the third inning. Pitcher Ryland Urbanczyk threw six shoutout innings and struck out six batters. Max Childress struck out the side in the seventh inning to pick up the save.

College Station and Waller will meet again on Thursday. First pitch is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. at Waller High School.

