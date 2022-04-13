Egg prices on the rise amid highest inflation in decades

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Inflation is at a 40-year high as it increased 8.5% over the last year, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

This has caused a price increase for many goods, including eggs.

“Egg prices are up about 25% compared to the same month a year ago,” Texas A&M Professor and Agriculture Economist David Anderson said.

This is due to an avian influenza outbreak and upfront costs for farmers.

“When we look at eggs, certainly feed costs are higher. Corn, soybean meal, things like that. All of those costs are higher. And it’s translating to some higher egg prices because it’s also reduced profitability by egg farmers,” Anderson said.

Helen Wise, the owner of Wise Family Farms, has around 300 chickens she collects eggs from. She purchases ten bags of feed a week and said the price has skyrocketed.

“It was like $130 and now the other day I paid $345,” Wise said.

Wise sells locally to people like Village Café owner Kristy Petty. By doing so, she has avoided additional costs distributers are also seeing right now.

“They have to drive from point A to point B to get here, so you know gas is expensive right now,” she said.

The price of Wise’s eggs has not increased regardless of the feed costs. But hearing the increase has some of her customers ready to pay more.

“She does have the feed costs, which is outrageous,” Petty said. “I’ll have to go tell Helen. She needs to raise her prices if she tells me her feeds three times as much.”

Anderson said the avian influenza can impact long term prices for eggs, depending on the spread of the flu. Feed prices could improve if farmers have a successful grow season.

