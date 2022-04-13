Advertisement

Former teacher accused of raping student several times over two years

Police have arrested a former Massachusetts teacher on sexual assault charges.
Police have arrested a former Massachusetts teacher on sexual assault charges.(Brookline Police Department)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 9:10 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROOKLINE, Mass. (Gray News) - A former Massachusetts teacher was arrested Monday and facing several charges in connection with an alleged sexual assault against a student.

The Brookline Police Department reported it arrested 36-year-old Larry Chen after a former student told officers about sexual assaults that occurred over the course of two years.

Chen was a teacher in Brookline, Massachusetts, from 2013 through his resignation in 2018, according to police. The sexual assaults allegedly occurred in a classroom at the Heath School in Brookline, starting in 2016 and continuing into 2018.

According to police, the accuser was a student of Chen’s and was 12 years old when the abuse allegedly started.

Authorities said Chen is charged with 18 counts of aggravated statutory rape, rape of a child under the age of 16, indecent assault and battery on a person under 14.

Brookline police said Chen has an active tutoring business called School Beyond School LLC, and a warrant was requested for his arrest.

Anyone with additional information about Chen or the case was asked to contact Brookline police at 617-730-2222.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Public & Main announced Sunday was its final day. Something else is in the works for the...
New plans are in the works for Public & Main building
Adam Matthew Sterle, 31, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a motor vehicle
Normangee Police Chief injured in Harris County crash while on off-duty job
Texas A&M Police say a patrol officer responding to help another officer in the area of...
A&M student injured after being struck by police vehicle on Northgate
"Unfortunately, reopening Chicken Oil Company will not be a quick or easy process and we will...
Chicken Oil Co. announces it is “closed indefinitely” following fire
Remembering Lindy Danford
Sam Rayburn Intermediate celebrates beloved teacher’s legacy after 14 month battle with cancer

Latest News

Reading Day at Ridge Forest Elementary
New York City Police Department personnel gather at the entrance to a subway stop in the...
GRAPHIC: Police focus on van renter in Brooklyn subway shooting probe
A Las Vegas-area family says they are homeless thanks to squatters taking over a home they just...
‘We haven’t received a dime’: New homeowners say squatters have taken over their house
Hearne Animal Control to possibly euthanize more animals due to lack of fosters, space