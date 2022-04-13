Goldsmith Named to SEC Women’s Tennis Community Service Team

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Texas A&M women’s tennis senior Jayci Goldsmith was named to the Southeastern Conference community service team, the league office announced on Wednesday morning.

Goldsmith has taken an active role in the Bryan-College Station community over the course of the past year as a champion for women and children’s causes. The senior served as a spokesperson for the annual AggiesCAN initiative to collect non-perishable food items and monetary donations to benefit the Brazos Valley Food Bank and the 12th Can, a student-run food pantry dedicated to serving students, faculty and staff facing food insecurity.

The senior volunteered at College Station ISD elementary schools and spent time reading with local students as a part of the REVved up to Read campaign. Additionally, Goldsmith has taken part in National Girls and Women in Sports Day celebrations throughout Aggieland, most recently spending time with children at the Brazos Valley Boys and Girls Club. Her dedication to sharing the value of athletics and her encouragement of young women across the Bryan-College Station community has been a key part of her outreach over the past academic year. In addition to her stellar performances on the court, Goldsmith’s leadership in Aggieland has had a significant impact of hundreds of local community members.

Goldsmith and the Aggies are back in action on Friday, April 15, as the Maroon & White take on the Arkansas Razorbacks in a 5 p.m. (CT) first serve from the Billingsley Tennis Center in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

